Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $898.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

