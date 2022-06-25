Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

