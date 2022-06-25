TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Buys $325,000.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $7.00 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

