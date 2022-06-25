Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.02

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and traded as low as $31.77. Teck Resources shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

