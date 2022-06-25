Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Up 1,979.2%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Rating) shares were up 1,979.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 13,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get Taronis Fuels alerts:

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.