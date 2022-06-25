Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.88% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

