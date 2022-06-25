Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

