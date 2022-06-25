SuperFarm Market Capitalization Tops $57.78 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $57.78 million and $7.40 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000439 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.