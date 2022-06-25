Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,649,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

