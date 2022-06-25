Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE:SUM opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 144.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

