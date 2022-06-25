SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HMST traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 520,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

