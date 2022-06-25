Suku Hits Market Cap of $16.11 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Suku coin can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $9.37 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.43 or 0.99960024 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Suku

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,280,271 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suku is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Suku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

