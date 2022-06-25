StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 749 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

