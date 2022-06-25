StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 7,010 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

