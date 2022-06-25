StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 52,785 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,785 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

