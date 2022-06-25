StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
