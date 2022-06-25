StrongBox Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.