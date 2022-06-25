StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.