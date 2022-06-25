Strong Tower Advisory Services Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $544.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $491.18 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.