Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.