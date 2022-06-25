Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $753,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.86. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

