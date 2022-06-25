Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $194.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

