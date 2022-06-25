Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

