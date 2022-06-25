Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.23 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $20.48 million and $5.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

