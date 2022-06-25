Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

