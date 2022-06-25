Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,708 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

