Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

