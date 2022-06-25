Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,700 ($57.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.06) to GBX 4,500 ($55.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $182.80 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.