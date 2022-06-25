Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10,950.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.