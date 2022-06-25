Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 775 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $240,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

