Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,352 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.