Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

