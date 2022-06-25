StockNews.com Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

