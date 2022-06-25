StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
