StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

