StockNews.com Downgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TNET opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $194,153.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at $158,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,116 shares of company stock worth $2,769,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

