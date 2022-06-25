StockNews.com Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,195,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174,907 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $14,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

