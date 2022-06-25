StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

