StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
