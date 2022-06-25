StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.