StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of PULM stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
