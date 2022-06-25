StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWFL. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 157.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.