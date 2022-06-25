StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

