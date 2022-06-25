StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HLG stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.