StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

