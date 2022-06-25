StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

