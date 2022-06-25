StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
CFMS stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
