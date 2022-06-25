StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Avalon has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

