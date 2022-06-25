Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Downgraded by TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$50.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.29.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ traded down C$0.65 on Friday, hitting C$31.28. 242,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,406. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.