Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $732.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732 ($8.97) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($8.97). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($8.97), with a volume of 84,315 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 732 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

