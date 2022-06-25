SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $425.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

