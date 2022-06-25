SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 1,029,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

